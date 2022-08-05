Super specialized hospital inauguration on Aug 28

Increasing the scope of services and improve the quality of treatment to the patients in the 750-bed super specialized hospital under the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) is waiting for inauguration. The construction work of the country's first super specialized hospital has been completed and it will be inaugurated on August 28 said BSMMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed.

Country's first and only 750-bed super specialized hospital under BSMMU in collaboration with South Korea is now not just a dream but a reality. Construction is over, now just waiting for the inauguration. The country's first centre-based medical services will be launched in the super specialized hospital. This is the first such hospital in the country. Currently, most of the developed countries of the world, including Singapore, Korea, have a centre-based medical care system.

The mega project of the health sector is being implemented by the BSMMU under the Ministry of Health. Funding is provided by the EDCF Authority of the Korean Government. Three Korean companies HDC, Samsung, Sanjin jointly built the hospital.

The super specialized hospital has been built at a cost of Tk 1,366 crore on 3.4 acres of land on the north side of the BSMMU. South Korea has given Tk 1,047 crore as a loan for the construction cost. Only 0.01 per cent interest and the loan repayment grace period will be 15 years. This loan has to be repaid in the next 40 years. Six Korean engineers and 50 doctors and health workers will be employed in the hospital for two years after its inauguration.

Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "With the aim of fulfilling the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, it will be possible to inaugurate the super specialized hospital soon with the help of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure that all the patients of the country get the latest medical services in the country."

"Super specialized hospitals in the health sector like Padma Bridge are also a great achievement for the country. This is the first such medical centre in the country. It was financed by South Korea," he added.

The super specialized hospital will have 11 modular operation theatres of international standards. There will be at least five world class centres with different departments, disciplines. Five centres include Emergency Department, Mother and Child, Kidney Disease and Kidney Transplant, Hepatology Liver Transplant and 100-bed ICU. The hospital will have a total of 64 cabins -- 6 VVIP cabins, 23 VIP cabins and 35 deluxe cabins.

There will be state-of-the-art operation theatres, which will be equipped with latest modern equipment. All tests including CT scan, MRI will be digitized in this hospital. There will be a separate centre for research with facilities for basic research.