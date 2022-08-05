

DU teacher Samia’s demotion illegal: HC

The HC bench also directed the authorities concerned to restore all facilities for Samia Rahman as the post of associate professor.

The HC bench comprising Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman came up with the order after final hearing on a rule issued by it earlier in this regard.

Earlier on September 5 in 2021, in response to a writ petition the then HC bench led by Justice M Enayetur Rahim issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain in four weeks why the decision to downgrade Samia Rahman to the post of assistant professor from the post of associate professor should not be declared illegal. The HC bench also asked the DU vice-chancellor and others involved to submit a reply to the rule within four weeks and ordered to submit all the documents against Samia within 21 days.

Barrister Hassan SM Azim presented the petitioner's side at the court while Deputy Attorney General Nawroz Md Rasel Chowdhury stood for the state.











