Fresh cost of Tk 4,300cr for Ctg Elevated Expressway  awaits ECNEC approval

CHATTOGRAM Aug 4: The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) submitted a RDPP (Revised Development Ptoject Proposal) of the 16.5 km long Elevated Expressway to the Ministry for approval enhancing the estimated cost and extension of deadline.

When contacted, Engr Mahfuzur Rahman Project Director told the

Daily Observer that the RDPP of the Expressway from Chattogram Airport to Lalkhan Bazar has been submitted to the Ministry at the beginning of the current year.

Present amount of the estimated cost is Tk 3,250 crore. With the approval of the RDPP, the cost will increase to Tk 4,298 crore.

According to CDA sources, the proposal is now waiting for the approval of ECNEC.

Mahfuzur Rahman said nearly 68 per cent of the project had so far been completed.

He also confirmed that 10 km long Expressway from Airport to Nimtala would be opened for traffic movement at the beginning of the next year. The RDPP further proposed to extend the deadline of the completion of the project to June 2024.

Meanwhile, the CDA has taken up the elevated expressway project for Port City to ease the existing traffic congestion to facilitate smooth communication with 16.5-kilometre route running from the historic Lalkhan Bazar to the Shah Amanat International Airport.

The DPP (Development Project Proposal) of the Expressway had been approved in the meeting of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) held in 2018. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the construction works in February 24 in 2019. Project Director Engr Mahfuzur Rahman said that more than 65 per cent of the project has so far been completed.











