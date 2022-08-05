Video
Friday, 5 August, 2022
Home Back Page

Swechchasebok Dal Activist’s Death 36 cops sued

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Our Correspondent

BHOLA, Aug 4:  Thirty-six policemen including the Officer-in-Charge of Bhola Model Police Station were sued over the death of Swechchasebak Dal activist Abdur Rahim in 'police firing' during a clash between BNP activist and police.
The case was filed with Senior Judicial Magistrate Ali Haider's court on Thursday following a complaint of Abdur Rahim's wife Khadiza Begum.
Bhola Model Police Station OC Arman Haque was made the main accused in the case, said the plaintiff's lawyer Amirul Islam Baset.
According to the complaint, on July 31 Abdur Rahim was shot dead by OC Arman Hossain as a clash broke out between police and BNP activists during a demonstration of the party and its likeminded political groups against the ongoing load shedding and mismanagement in the power sector.
The case was filed under section 302 and 304 of the Penal Code, he said. However, OC Arman Hossain  said  he was not yet informed of any case filed against him in this regard.
 "I was performing my duty on that day and was not intending to hurt anyone. The rally was illegal. BNP activists rather attacked police, opened fire on them and injured our members," he said.


