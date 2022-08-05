Video
Death Of Nure Alam In Police Firing

BNP declares 7-day protest programme

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Staff Correspondent 

Namaz-e-Janaza of Bhola District unit Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal President Nure Alam (Inset) held in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Thursday. photo : Observer

BNP has announced a 7-day programme to protest against the killing of Bhola district Chhatra Dal President Nure Alam, who was shot dead by police.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme while attending Nure Alam's namaz-e-janaza in front of BNP central office in Nayapaltan on Thursday.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "Awami League government has disappeared 600 and filed cases against 35 lakh BNP leaders and activists in 15 years to establish a one-party rule in the country. Now the time to mourn is over, we must build resistance against the fascist government."
"Some 19 more injured in the Bhola clash are fighting for life in Dhaka and Barisal hospitals. The torture and killings of Nure Alam and Rahim will be avenged through a peaceful mass movement," said Fakhrul Islam.
BNP Secretary General said, "The nation must be freed from the hands of this terrible authoritarian oppressive government. For this it is necessary for the entire nation to unite."
"The Awami League government is fooling the people by telling lies. If anyone speaks the truth, they oppress them," said the BNP leader.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "Every day people of Bangladesh are dying either in road accidents or because of the torture of Awami League. People are being killed in a planned manner."
Alleging that the government has looted thousands of crores of taka for producing electricity, the BNP Secretary General said, "In the year 2021, the electricity sector has lost Tk 28,000 crore. Many companies have walked away with thousands of crore of taka without generating electricity."
"Thousands of crore of taka have been looted by setting up quick rental power plants without tender. This government has systematically turned Bangladesh into a failed state. Now they cannot be given another chance," Fakhrul Islam also said.
On August 5 to August 7, party flags will fly at half-mast and black flags will be hoisted at the party office to mourn the death.
BNP scheduled to hold rally in Dhaka on August 6, under the initiative of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, on August 7, a rally across the country under the initiative of the Jaityatabadi Mahila Dal.
The party also decides to hold rally on August 8, under the initiative of the Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal, on August 10, a rally in Dhaka under the initiative of the Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal.







