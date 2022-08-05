Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

People want to know who will be BNP leader in next polls: Quader

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the country's people want to know who will be the leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the next general elections.
"The people want to know who will be your imam (the leader of BNP) in the next elections," he told a press briefing at his secretariat office here.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, came up with the remarks, responding to the statements of BNP leaders that they had made a mistake in 2018 by making Gonoforum President Dr Kamal Hossain as their leader.
About the decision of the BNP and its allies that they will form a national government if they win in the next general polls, he said: "They (BNP leaders) are dreaming again. In the last election, they formed Jatiya Oikya Front. It will be seen whether the national government dreamed by them is a national mockery with the nation or not".
The AL general secretary said at first the BNP should join the polls and if the people want it, the party would win the polls. "The BNP does not believe in the electoral process rather they wants to go to power through conspiracy," he added.
He said the BNP is now getting united with some leaders, who are isolated from people as part of its daydreaming of government formation.
People think that this unity will not put any impact on the field of elections, Quader said.
He said the BNP and its allies are hatching plots to oust Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government in the name of unity and the Awami League is ready to resist their intrigues. Replying to another remark of the BNP leaders, the AL general secretary said:
"Who is the BNP to give chance the AL to stay in power? The country's people only have the power to do so. The people are the source of power and the Almighty Allah is the owner of giving power." He said the AL assumed power with the people's mandate and how long they want, the AL will remain in power.
Earlier, Democracy International representative Dana L Olds paid a courtesy call on Quader at his secretariat office.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Super specialized hospital inauguration on Aug 28
DU teacher Samia’s demotion illegal: HC
Fresh cost of Tk 4,300cr for Ctg Elevated Expressway  awaits ECNEC approval
Swechchasebok Dal Activist’s Death 36 cops sued
BNP declares 7-day protest programme
People want to know who will be BNP leader in next polls: Quader
DU BCL leaders return snatched goods to victim
Assaulting DBC Journos 5 land in jail, 3 remanded   


Latest News
Tangail bus horror: Suspected robber remanded
Who will lead BNP in next polls, Quader questions
Don't cry, wake up: Fakhrul to BNP activists
Bangladesh seeks EU’s role for early repatriation of Rohingyas
Home Minister visits Rohingyas on Bhasanchar island
School teacher drowns while swimming to cross river
Dollar price will become stable in two months: BB governor
BNP leaders apparently responsible for Bhola deaths: Hasan
22 Chinese jets crossed Taiwan Strait 'median line': Taipei
US Senate ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
Most Read News
Air-pilot Johann Pieris to represent Sri Lankan team at Veterans' World Cup in Australia
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Taiwan war games threaten more global supply chain disruption
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
No IMF proposal to raise power, petroleum prices: FinMin
Revenue collection crosses Tk 3 lakh crore for first time
Jute industry our pride
Country’s energy woes
Hossain Ali eliminated from round of sixteen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft