Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:32 AM
DU BCL leaders return snatched goods to victim

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
DU Correspondent

One day after filing a case with Shahbagh Police Station, two Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders of Master'da Surja Sen Hall of Dhaka University (DU) on Thursday returned the bike, mobile and cash money to the victim that they snatched on the campus.
Later, the both parties (victim and snatchers) reached a compromise under condition of returning these snatched things and withdrew the case.
Prajit Das (28), a resident in Hazaribagh area in the capital, on Wednesday filed a case with Shahbagh Police Station against Md Tushar Hossain and Md Shamimul Islam, students of DU Marketing Department under the 2016-17 academic session and also BCL leaders of Master'da Surja Sen Hall unit, bringing allegation of snatching bike, mobile phone, cash money and moreover beating him severally. Parajit said Tushar and Shamim along with 5 to 6 men obstructed him at VC Chhattar on the DU campus while he was going towards TSC on his bike at around 11:30pm on Tuesday night.
After obstructing his movement, they beat him severally with sticks and forcibly brought at the guestroom of Surja Sen Hall. Then they kicked him out of the hall after snatching his bike (Pulsar AS 150), mobile (iphone 10) and cash Tk 17,000. Prajit was even threatened to be murdered at that time.


