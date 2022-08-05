Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

 RMG exports grow in the face of all odds

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

 RMG exports grow in the face of all odds

 RMG exports grow in the face of all odds

It is encouraging to note that despite an energy crisis looming large in the horizon, country's RMG sector continues to thrive with increased exports, and continues to be the most significant export earner for the nation.

However, the two categories of the ready-made garment industry are woven and knit. But since the start of the Corona pandemic, the knit sector has left the woven behind.

According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data, Bangladesh earned $35.81 billion in 2021 while Vietnam earned $32.75 billion. In 2020, Bangladesh lost its second position as an apparel exporter to Vietnam, and earned $27.47 billion against $29.80 billion.

Export of RMG products reportedly grew by 16.61 per cent in the first month of the current fiscal year (2022-23) and reached US$ 3.37 billion. And woven items have marked a comparatively higher growth, that is 23.11 per cent, and knitwear grew by 11.80 per cent.

On a positive note Bangladesh has regained its second position as the largest readymade (RMG) exporter in the global market beating back Vietnam that previously surpassed Bangladesh in 2020. Our public and private sectors have also turned out to be astute negotiators in the post - pandemic recovery period.

However, the global economy is confronted with mounting inflation while EURO is falling against US dollars. Import costs of raw materials are also on the rise, this growth is showing resilience of our industry. Yet the outlook is wary of the economic slowdown in advanced economies.

Nevertheless, the vexed question, could the existing challenges of the RMG sector be minimized?

Undeniably, there are still plenty of challenges and these need to be addressed the quickest.

We believe the time has come to upgrade salary and wage board scales of workers. Taking measures to cut costs at the production end of operations needs to be prioritized. Moreover, it is also time for our manufacturers to diversify and focus on high-quality products that shall fetch higher amounts.

No doubt, Bangladesh is a developing country with aspirations of becoming a high-income one in the next two decades, but this also needs to be reflected in the incomes of people from all sectors of the country. The country has been vigilant when it comes to safety compliance as well, but fatal incidents in separate factories are still continuing, which needs to be taken care of.

As such, we expect international clothing retailers and brands to acknowledge value that Bangladesh provides coupled with supplying for all their RMG needs.

Unsurprisingly, it is good news that Bangladesh yet remains one of the preferred sourcing countries for western importers and retailers.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
 RMG exports grow in the face of all odds
Now fertiliser too becomes costlier
Edible oil market in chaos
Need for more policewomen
Sad state of govt office websites
Rail crashes take toll on our indifference
We condemn ‘unholy beneficiaries’ of Russia-Ukraine War
Surge in Dengue outbreak


Latest News
Tangail bus horror: Suspected robber remanded
Who will lead BNP in next polls, Quader questions
Don't cry, wake up: Fakhrul to BNP activists
Bangladesh seeks EU’s role for early repatriation of Rohingyas
Home Minister visits Rohingyas on Bhasanchar island
School teacher drowns while swimming to cross river
Dollar price will become stable in two months: BB governor
BNP leaders apparently responsible for Bhola deaths: Hasan
22 Chinese jets crossed Taiwan Strait 'median line': Taipei
US Senate ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
Most Read News
Air-pilot Johann Pieris to represent Sri Lankan team at Veterans' World Cup in Australia
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Taiwan war games threaten more global supply chain disruption
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
No IMF proposal to raise power, petroleum prices: FinMin
Revenue collection crosses Tk 3 lakh crore for first time
Jute industry our pride
Country’s energy woes
Hossain Ali eliminated from round of sixteen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft