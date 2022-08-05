

RMG exports grow in the face of all odds



However, the two categories of the ready-made garment industry are woven and knit. But since the start of the Corona pandemic, the knit sector has left the woven behind.



According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data, Bangladesh earned $35.81 billion in 2021 while Vietnam earned $32.75 billion. In 2020, Bangladesh lost its second position as an apparel exporter to Vietnam, and earned $27.47 billion against $29.80 billion.



Export of RMG products reportedly grew by 16.61 per cent in the first month of the current fiscal year (2022-23) and reached US$ 3.37 billion. And woven items have marked a comparatively higher growth, that is 23.11 per cent, and knitwear grew by 11.80 per cent.



On a positive note Bangladesh has regained its second position as the largest readymade (RMG) exporter in the global market beating back Vietnam that previously surpassed Bangladesh in 2020. Our public and private sectors have also turned out to be astute negotiators in the post - pandemic recovery period.



However, the global economy is confronted with mounting inflation while EURO is falling against US dollars. Import costs of raw materials are also on the rise, this growth is showing resilience of our industry. Yet the outlook is wary of the economic slowdown in advanced economies.



Nevertheless, the vexed question, could the existing challenges of the RMG sector be minimized?



Undeniably, there are still plenty of challenges and these need to be addressed the quickest.



We believe the time has come to upgrade salary and wage board scales of workers. Taking measures to cut costs at the production end of operations needs to be prioritized. Moreover, it is also time for our manufacturers to diversify and focus on high-quality products that shall fetch higher amounts.



No doubt, Bangladesh is a developing country with aspirations of becoming a high-income one in the next two decades, but this also needs to be reflected in the incomes of people from all sectors of the country. The country has been vigilant when it comes to safety compliance as well, but fatal incidents in separate factories are still continuing, which needs to be taken care of.



As such, we expect international clothing retailers and brands to acknowledge value that Bangladesh provides coupled with supplying for all their RMG needs.



