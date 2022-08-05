Corruption in manpower export

Dear Sir

According to World Bank information Bangladeshi workers spend the most money to go abroad. However, we are concerned but not surprised at the news of at least Tk 20,000crores of corruption in the export of manpower at various stages in 2017 alone. Various government and private circles indulge in corruption ranging from filling, registration, training, security, etc. Many people fall into the trap of fraud losing their everything. At some point, in despair, they give up hope of traveling abroad or recovering their deposits.



I think there is no alternative to control and monitoring agencies to eliminate corruption, irregularities and harassment in manpower exports. Accountability should also be established in the government agencies related to the export of manpower. As we know, 'record numbers' of manpower are being exported from the country. But if they fall victims of some unscrupulous people's money making tendency it cannot be accepted. Hopefully the government will take strict action in this regard.



Jesmin Akter

Student of Department of Management,

Joynal Hazari College, Feni