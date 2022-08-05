

Women empowerment ensures a promising future



Our country has come a long way in agriculture today. Many factors have played an important role in it, one of which is the involvement of women workers in the agricultural sector.



According to statistics, 81% of women are directly contributing to agriculture, including land preparation, sowing of seeds, application of fertilisers and pesticides, manufacture of various agricultural implements, threshing of crops, etc.



In order to ensure the safety and empowerment of women, we must first identify and address the obstacles that women face on a regular basis.



The total number of working people in our country is 54.1 million. Some18.2 million of them are women. A large percentage of working women suffer from insecurity in the workplace. A survey found that 84.7% of female garment workers are verbally abused or abused in garment factories; 71.3% of mental abuse; 20% of physical abuse; and 12.7% are sexually abused.



A woman worker earns about 36,000 taka less a year due to wage inequality. As a result, they are facing financial loss, which is a huge obstacle in the way of women's empowerment. According to the latest data from the government's Agricultural Information Service, 45.6% of women working in agriculture are not paid.



The remaining 54.4% get paid less than market value. After all, a female worker earns 43% less than a male worker. A large portion of female workers in our labour market are rural women who are poorly educated or uneducated.



Due to low education, they are engaged in low-wage risky jobs, and on the other hand, they are deprived of the opportunity to turn themselves into skilled workers through advanced training. Women have to participate in risky activities like construction, as they do not get the opportunity to make themselves proficient through advanced education.



Women in some workplaces work much longer than men, in some cases. Although they do not receive any additional remuneration or benefits for this. Due to their social backwardness, they are forced to accept it. About 74% of female workers in the country are forced to work overtime.



A safe work environment needs to be created so that women can work independently in the workplace. Not only in the workplace but also in travel, women are victims of harassment or sexual harassment in various ways.



In that case, separate vehicles can be arranged for working women in big cities. Appropriate legislation and law enforcement are also important for the protection of women.



Many people think that women do not need to work outside if there is no shortage in the family. It is a manifestation of the authoritarian attitude of our patriarchal society towards women, which is an obstacle in the way of women's empowerment.



In order to transform a developing nation into a developed one, it is necessary to include men as well as women in the country's economy and to ensure all kinds of security inside and outside the workplace.



All forms of discrimination against women must be reduced. They must be looked at with respect. In no way can their work be underestimated. Only then will the country start to move forward, and in the future we will have a happy and prosperous nation.

The writer is a student, Patuakhali Science and Technology University

















