

Visiting revenue offices by river routes



Since greater Dhaka was a riverine district, all of its sub-divisions, including Narayanganj, Munshiganj-Bikrampur and Manikganj, could be easily reached by the river route. The then additional deputy commissioner in charge of revenue Abu Hena, CSP, was an affectionate supervisor who encouraged us to perform more revenue-related functions. He also saw to it that we got to use one or the other smaller motor launches. More frequently the Adam was earmarked for our inspection tours by the rivers such as the Buriganga, the Sitalakhya, the Meghna and the Dhaleswari.



Before recollecting these enjoyable though exacting river trips, I cannot but refer to the inadvertent error relating to the placement of my batchmates Waliul Islam and Abdul Muyeed Choudhury in the settlement and land record directorate. On account of a sudden lapse of memory, I wrote in an earlier instalment of the Symphony that both Abdul Muyeed Choudhury and Waliul Islam served as successful directors general of the land record directorate. Waliul Islam corrected me in his letter of July 11, 2017. Here is what he wrote:



'Dear Shelley, Mr. Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury and I were posted out as assistant settlement officers (we were given the local ranks of charge officers by the settlement officer, Dhaka while other batch mates joined as sub-divisional officers. As charge officers each of us had 3/4 assistant settlement officers working under our supervision, I was charge officer, Munshiganj and Mr Chowdhury was charge officer, Manikganj sub-division). However, it was Mr Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury who rose not only to the rank of director general of land records passing through the rung of settlement officer (like the proverbial ICS officers), he later became a very successful secretary of the land ministry. Among our batch mates, late Abdus Shekoor became director general of land records for a short period.



'The height that I could reach in the settlement directorate was that of a charge officer only. However, that was the only job when I could meet the villagers almost 4/5 days every week for about five months in the morning from 7am to 10-30am clustering around the ameens' tables with their deeds and DCR while ameens were plotting the changes in the mauza maps. Both Mr Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury and I enjoyed that posting immensely.



'And during those months, I was the house guest of the maverick Punjabi CSP Topsy (late Javed Akram) living in the Idrakpur Fort in Munshiganj Town. We had roaring time. Best, Waliul Islam'.



The Idrakpur Fort: ehoquent History: Altough I hail from the Munshiganj-Bikrampur area, I never set foot on the Idrakpur Fort before this. Our deliberations that night brought the Fort to sharp focus. As history records: the fort was built in 1660 AD; the river fort was built by Mir Jumla II, a subahdar of Bengal under the Mughal Emperor, to establish the control of Mughal Empire in Munshiganj and to defend Dhaka and Narayanganj from the pirates, '� Idrakpur Fort was the centre of his strategy. The erection of the fort was intended to check the advance of the Magh and Portuguese pirates proceeding towards the Mughal capital city of Dhaka. The fort was also used as the naval base of the fleet of 200 frigates under Mughal Admiral Abul Hossain.



According to the strategy, whenever the pirates made an attempt to advance to Dhaka the Mughal soldiers would be ordered to start firing mortars both from the canons of their 200 battleships and from the Idrakpur Fort leaving the pirates with no options but to retreat or die on the river.'



Recollections of the fascinating history of the fort took us near midnight. Ruskin and I were shown into our spacious guest room as echoes from the combative past put us to restive sleep. I still remember hearing as if in reality the thundering sound of Mughal canons firing their mighty shots from the massive fort and the impressive fleet. I could also dream the hurried and cowardly retreat of the plundering Portuguese and Magh pirates.



The morning came early. We had a lot of work to do, inspecting the tahsils in Ghazaria and adjacent area. We had to start as early as we could. Mrs Saika Sami Choudhury, a kind hostage, supervised the preparation and serving of a very tasty and elaborate breakfast. It helped us to have a healthy start of a day of challenging duty.

The author, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research, Bangladesh (CDRB) and Editor quarterly "Asian Affairs" was a former teacher of political science in Dhaka University (1964-1967) and former member of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP)

(1967-1980) and former non-partisan technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh (1990)













