

‘Nothing is more powerful than an idea’



Undeniably, it is the new idea that has since time immemorial changed the world's face time and again. I cannot profess if the time of a new idea has reached. But what I can feel is that the world is badly in need of a change. I cannot say whether the time of thinking of an alternative to democracy as a world system is inevitable. But I can say, no man-introduced establishment or concept is everlasting.



Change is the course of history. History walks its own way of ups and downs and will continue to do so leaving its footmark behind, as long as the civilization exists in this planet. Good news about democracy for now is heard nowhere in the world for long, often calling into question, if democracy is failing to match the pace of time!



Every year certain international right bodies andinstitutions on the basis of data and statistics collected from various sources prepare annual report on global situation of democracy, a process deemed to be the driving force of modern world order.



A UK based economic group-Economist Intelligence Unit lately unveiled Democracy Index-2021. Comprising 165 countries, the index mainly focused on issues regarding electoral system, effectiveness of governmentand political culture. With Norway topping and Central African Republic hitting the rock bottom of the index, Bangladesh ranks 75, one notch up from its previous year's record.



Interestingly, this index portrays the frustrating image of democracy in many countries themselves those prepare these indexes and sermonize world on the ground of ethics, morality and humanity; those constantly shout for rule of law, national safety, territorial integrity and religious harmony.



What about USA? Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream is yet to come true. Apparitions of apartheid have caused lives there in the recent times. Economic and political epicentres in Europe were shattered by series of terrorist attacks. What message did theBrexit send to us? What is going on in Ukraine? Who is benefitting from the terminologies 'human rights' and 'extremism'.



Amid these crises faced by the democratic world, China, a pure socialist establishment is trying utmost to organise world opinion in support of her own system of governance. With China's rise in the global stage as an economy and military stalwart, question rationally appears if democracy would remain inevitable for the future world! In fact it cannot be pronounced with conviction that democracy is the last highway for the advance of mankind.



If we take into account such reports of democracy index of last ten consecutive years, we can see a declining trend of democracy all over the world. Regrettably, no major concern is voiced in this regard.



Consequently, states those were already authoritarian are becoming more hardliners and states where democracy was weak, authoritarianism is taking deeper root there. In this situation, attempts to legilimise the theory of 'less democracy and more development'in a number of countries is gaining ground.



There is no denying that the period of authoritarian rule is longer than that of democratic rule in the history of governance. The million dollar question is if that repressive method of rule is returning further to replace democracy! It cannot be claimed with conviction that symptoms and preconditions of that's being reinstated are not nascent.



The reality under current geo-strategic landscape is that global influence of democratic superpowers is in decline. On the other hand, regional powers under existing geo-strategic compulsion are prioritising regional considerations to redefine their domestic and external equations.



Healthy growth of democracy means presence of vibrant liberalism everywhere. Unfortunately, a tacit change is happening in the liberal attitude of nations once known as pure democracy. The US and western force once known as the lighthouse of democracy are day by day recedingfrom their vocal role. In fact, their ferrying of democracy had earlier not been cleanly moved with goodwill and noble intention. It cannot be grossly denied that a selfish and opportunist motive worked behind their role.



In the name of establishing democracy, the way the US and its western allies are waging ruthless war in the Middle East in Afghanistan, Iraq is an utter paradox to their role of containing communism by supporting dictators during Cold War.



Democracy is a total factor. Mere partial practice of it within the boundary of a few specific countries cannot ensure its universal guarantee. For its proper functioning, a coherent environment irrespective of territorial border is a must.



Those who are anxious about a particular country's democracy, can find some solace through looking into overall situation of democracy.

The writer is a poet and journalist

















