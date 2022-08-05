Video
Friday, 5 August, 2022
Home City News

Sexual abuse

DU student suspended

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

A student of Dhaka University has been suspended for sexually abusing her female classmate.
The decision was taken at a disciplinary committee meeting held at Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate building on Thursday. DU VC Prof Akhtaruzzaman presided over the meeting. "Kabir Ahmed Kaushik, a post graduate student of Communication Disorder department, has been suspended as allegation of sexual abuse against him was found true initially," said a press release. On September 29 last year, a female student of the same department submitted a written complaint against Kabir Ahmed Kaushik to the proctor of the university for abusing her sexually.     -UNB



