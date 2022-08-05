Home Minister visits coast guards, Rohingyas on Bhasanchar island

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday visited Bhasanchar to see the Rohingya camp and Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) station on the island in Noakhali district.

Media officer of the Coast Guard Headquarters here Lt. Commander Khandaker Munif Taqi said the home minister planted trees on the island and observed various activities of BCG.

Senior Secretary of Public Security division under the home Ministry Md. Akhtar Hossain, Secretary of Security Services Division Md. Abdullah Al Masood Chowdhury, BGB Director General Major General Sakil Ahmed and Bangladesh Coast Guard Director General Rear Admiral Ashraful Haque Chowdhury accompanied the minister.

Senior officials of Bangladesh Coast Guard were also present, the officer said. Bhasan Char, also known as Char Piya, is an island in Hatiya Upazila in Noakhali district. Until 2019 it was known as Thengar Char. It is located in the Bay of Bengal, about 6 kilometres from Sandwip island and 37 miles from the mainland. -UNB









