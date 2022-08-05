Shaheda Begum passes away

Mosammat Shaheda Begum, mother of Mercantile Bank's (MBL) Vice Chairman ASM Feroz Alam, died on Thursday (August 4, 2022) at United Hospital in the capital. She was 85.

She has been suffering from old-age complications. She left behind a son, relatives and well wishers. The first Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased was held at Gulshan Central Mosque (Azad Masjid) after Juhar prayer.

The second Namaj-e-Janaza will be held on 10:00am today (Friday) at Eidgah adjacent to Alhaj Mohammad Ali Jame Masjid of Zahangir Nagar at Kalaiya of Baufal in Patuakhali.

She will be buried in her family graveyard. The Board of Directors, all executives, officers and employees of MBL expressed deep shock for the demise of the mother of MBL Vice Chairman ASM Feroz Alam and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.













