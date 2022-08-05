|
Dhaka monitoring developments in Taiwan Strait
|
Bangladesh is closely following the developments in the Taiwan Strait, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.
Bangladesh reiterated her firm adherence to 'One China' policy and urged the parties concerned to resolve their differences in accordance with the UN
Charter and through dialogue.
Bangladesh has urged all parties concerned to exercise utmost restraint and refrain from any actions that may aggravate tensions and undermine peace and stability in the region and beyond.