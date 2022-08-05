Convict Nur Hossain gets life term in firearms case

N'ganj 7-Murder CaseNARAYANGANJ, Aug 4: A Narayanganj court has sentenced Nur Hossain, a convict in the Narayanganj 7-murder case, to life in prison for illegal possession of firearms.

Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Sabina Yasmin delivered the verdict in the presence of Hossain on Thursday. Hossain was the sole suspect in the case, said Salahuddin Sweet, an additional public prosecutor of the court.

"The court awarded him the maximum punishment under Section 19 (a) and Section 19 (f) of the Arms Act after charges against him were proven on the basis of testimonies and evidence." Hossain will serve the two sentences in the case simultaneously, Sweet added.

Security has been tightened in and around the court following the verdict. Hossain was sent back to the Kashimpur Central Jail amidst tight security after the verdict was delivered.

Nur Hossain, a former Narayanganj City Corporation councillor, has been in jail since 2017, when he was sentenced to death in the 2014 Narayanganj 7-murder case. Several other weapons and extortion cases are pending against him.

In 2014, police seized a revolver, eight rounds of ammunition and eight cartridges during a raid at Hossain's store room in Siddhirganj's Shimrail area. A case was filed against him with the Siddhirganj Police Station following the discovery of firearms.

The investigating officer pressed charges against him in the case after three months. The court heard testimonies from four witnesses during the trial.

The testimony in two more cases against Hossain over the possession of illegal arms and involvement in the drug trade was underway along with the Siddhirganj arms case. The court will hear the rest of the witnesses in the cases on Sept 29.

Seven people, including Narayanganj City councillor Nazrul Islam and senior lawyer Chandan Kumar Sarker, were abducted in Narayanganj on Apr 27, 2014. Their bodies were retrieved from the Shitalakhyya River three days after the abduction.

On Jan 16, 2017, a Narayanganj court handed the death penalty to 26 people, including Nur Hossian, and various prison terms to nine others in the case. The High Court upheld death sentences for 15 convicts and reduced death penalties awarded to 11 other convicts to life in prison.











