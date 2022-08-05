Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

N\'ganj 7-Murder Case

Convict Nur Hossain gets life term in firearms case

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Our Correspondent 

N'ganj 7-Murder CaseNARAYANGANJ, Aug 4:  A Narayanganj court has sentenced Nur Hossain, a convict in the Narayanganj 7-murder case, to life in prison for illegal possession of firearms.
Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Sabina Yasmin delivered the verdict in the presence of Hossain on Thursday.  Hossain was the sole suspect in the case, said Salahuddin Sweet, an additional public prosecutor of the court.
"The court awarded him the maximum punishment under Section 19 (a) and Section 19 (f) of the Arms Act after charges against him were proven on the basis of testimonies and evidence."  Hossain will serve the two sentences in the case simultaneously, Sweet added.
Security has been tightened in and around the court following the verdict. Hossain was sent back to the Kashimpur Central Jail amidst tight security after the verdict was delivered.
Nur Hossain, a former Narayanganj City Corporation councillor, has been in jail since 2017, when he was sentenced to death in the 2014 Narayanganj 7-murder case. Several other weapons and extortion cases are pending against him.
In 2014, police seized a revolver, eight rounds of ammunition and eight cartridges during a raid at Hossain's store room in Siddhirganj's Shimrail area. A case was filed against him with the Siddhirganj Police Station following the discovery of firearms.
The investigating officer pressed charges against him in the case after three months. The court heard testimonies from four witnesses during the trial.
The testimony in two more cases against Hossain over the possession of illegal arms and involvement in the drug trade was underway along with the Siddhirganj arms case. The court will hear the rest of the witnesses in the cases on Sept 29.
Seven people, including Narayanganj City councillor Nazrul Islam and senior lawyer Chandan Kumar Sarker, were abducted in Narayanganj on Apr 27, 2014. Their bodies were retrieved from the Shitalakhyya River three days after the abduction.
On Jan 16, 2017, a Narayanganj court handed the death penalty to 26 people, including Nur Hossian, and various prison terms to nine others in the case.  The High Court upheld death sentences for 15 convicts and reduced death penalties awarded to 11 other convicts to life in prison.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka monitoring developments in Taiwan Strait
China fires missiles into waters off Taiwan in largest ever drills
Convict Nur Hossain gets life term in firearms case
Dhaka to press for lifting of US sanctions during talks with Asstt Secy of State: FS
Sheikh Kamal's 73rd birth anniv today
Gas crisis, power cut hit export-oriented small, medium RMG units hard
No talks on new loan during Chinese FM's visit: Masud
IMF prepared to help BD to face current economic crisis


Latest News
Tangail bus horror: Suspected robber remanded
Who will lead BNP in next polls, Quader questions
Don't cry, wake up: Fakhrul to BNP activists
Bangladesh seeks EU’s role for early repatriation of Rohingyas
Home Minister visits Rohingyas on Bhasanchar island
School teacher drowns while swimming to cross river
Dollar price will become stable in two months: BB governor
BNP leaders apparently responsible for Bhola deaths: Hasan
22 Chinese jets crossed Taiwan Strait 'median line': Taipei
US Senate ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
Most Read News
Air-pilot Johann Pieris to represent Sri Lankan team at Veterans' World Cup in Australia
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Taiwan war games threaten more global supply chain disruption
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
No IMF proposal to raise power, petroleum prices: FinMin
Revenue collection crosses Tk 3 lakh crore for first time
Jute industry our pride
Country’s energy woes
Hossain Ali eliminated from round of sixteen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft