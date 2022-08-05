Dhaka to press for lifting of US sanctions during talks with Asstt Secy of State: FS

Dhaka will demand withdrawal of sanctions on elite force RAB during the meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J Sison, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said.

The US Assistant Secretary is currently visiting India as part of her tri-nation visit (India, Bangladesh and Kuwait) from August 2 to 10.

Foreign Secretary said Bangladesh and the United States will 'further follow up' the discussions that

the two countries had over the last few months as US Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J Sison will visit Dhaka soon, he told journalists on Wednesday night.

Dhaka's demand for withdrawal of sanctions on elite force RAB and the Rohingya issue are also expected to be discussed during the visit.

"We have multi-faceted relationship with the United States," said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, adding that many issues can be discussed.

He said they are known to each other and will be able to have 'free and frank' discussion on many issues.

Sison will have consultations on a range of US multilateral priorities, including combating food insecurity, advancing global health, addressing human rights and humanitarian needs, peacekeeping and peace-building, and support for Rohingya refugees during her stay in Bangladesh.

Her meetings with senior government officials will focus on opportunities to deepen their cooperation at the United Nations, and US support for the candidacy of Doreen Bogdan-Martin to become the next Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, according to the US Department of State.

In meetings with civil society leaders, the US Assistant Secretary will exchange ideas on how the United States and other countries can collaborate on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.













