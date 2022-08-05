Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dhaka to press for lifting of US sanctions during talks with Asstt Secy of State: FS

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Diplomatic Correspondent

Dhaka will demand withdrawal of sanctions on elite force RAB during the meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J Sison, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said.
The US Assistant Secretary is currently visiting India as part of her tri-nation visit (India, Bangladesh and Kuwait) from August 2 to 10.  
Foreign Secretary said Bangladesh and the United States will 'further follow up' the discussions that
the two countries had over the last few months as US Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J Sison will visit Dhaka soon, he told journalists on Wednesday night.
Dhaka's demand for withdrawal of sanctions on elite force RAB and the Rohingya issue are also expected to be discussed during the visit.
"We have multi-faceted relationship with the United States," said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, adding that many issues can be discussed.
He said they are known to each other and will be able to have 'free and frank' discussion on many issues.
Sison will have consultations on a range of US multilateral priorities, including combating food insecurity, advancing global health, addressing human rights and humanitarian needs, peacekeeping and peace-building, and support for Rohingya refugees during her stay in Bangladesh.
Her meetings with senior government officials will focus on opportunities to deepen their cooperation at the United Nations, and US support for the candidacy of Doreen Bogdan-Martin to become the next Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, according to the US Department of State.
In meetings with civil society leaders, the US Assistant Secretary will exchange ideas on how the United States and other countries can collaborate on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka monitoring developments in Taiwan Strait
China fires missiles into waters off Taiwan in largest ever drills
Convict Nur Hossain gets life term in firearms case
Dhaka to press for lifting of US sanctions during talks with Asstt Secy of State: FS
Sheikh Kamal's 73rd birth anniv today
Gas crisis, power cut hit export-oriented small, medium RMG units hard
No talks on new loan during Chinese FM's visit: Masud
IMF prepared to help BD to face current economic crisis


Latest News
Tangail bus horror: Suspected robber remanded
Who will lead BNP in next polls, Quader questions
Don't cry, wake up: Fakhrul to BNP activists
Bangladesh seeks EU’s role for early repatriation of Rohingyas
Home Minister visits Rohingyas on Bhasanchar island
School teacher drowns while swimming to cross river
Dollar price will become stable in two months: BB governor
BNP leaders apparently responsible for Bhola deaths: Hasan
22 Chinese jets crossed Taiwan Strait 'median line': Taipei
US Senate ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
Most Read News
Air-pilot Johann Pieris to represent Sri Lankan team at Veterans' World Cup in Australia
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Taiwan war games threaten more global supply chain disruption
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
No IMF proposal to raise power, petroleum prices: FinMin
Revenue collection crosses Tk 3 lakh crore for first time
Jute industry our pride
Country’s energy woes
Hossain Ali eliminated from round of sixteen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft