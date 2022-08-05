

Sheikh Kamal's 73rd birth anniv today

Sheikh Kamal, one of the prominent organizers of the Liberation War and noted sports and cultural personality, was born at Tungipara village under the-then Gopalganj subdivision on August 5, 1949.

He was martyred on August 15 in 1975 along with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib and almost all of his family members at the age

of 26 while he was a Master's Degree (final year) examinee.

After passing SSC from Shaheen School and HSC from Dhaka College, Sheikh Kamal obtained a BA (honours) degree from the Social Science Department of Dhaka University.

Sheikh Kamal, who was first trained on war course in Bangladesh, got commission in liberation force and also became ADC to General Ataul Gani Osmani, commander-in-chief of Bangladesh Armed Forces, during the Liberation War.

He was a former executive member of the central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

Sheikh Kamal, also brother of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, was one of the pioneers of modern football in Bangladesh and also founder-president of Abahani Krira Chakra.

He used to play cricket in the first division for Azad Boys Club and basketball too in the first division for Spurs Club.

Sheikh Kamal was also a founder-member of Dhaka Theatre and Spondon Shilpa Gousthi, a musical band of folksongs.

His wife Sultana Kamal, who was also martyred along with Sheikh Kamal, was also a sports woman.

Awami League and different sports and social-cultural organizations have taken elaborate programmes to mark the day.

Awami League and its associate bodies have taken extended programmes to pay tributes to Sheikh Kamal including placing wreaths at his portrait on Dhanmondi Abahani Club premises at 9;00am and at his grave in Banani at 10:00am on the day.

Later, the ruling party and its front organizations of Dhaka North and South city units will arrange recitation from the holy Quran as well as milad and doa mahfil to observe the day.













