Gas crisis, power cut hit export-oriented small, medium RMG units hard

Country's business leaders have expressed concern over the production in the industrial units because of the ongoing load-shedding, low gas pressure and high energy price.

Many industrial units, especially the export-oriented small and medium garment units, are facing the problem of delayed shipment for gas crisis and power cut from the ongoing load shedding, they said at a seminar titled 'Energy Security for Sustainable Development' held at FBCCI on Thursday.



Joining the seminar virtually, Prime Minister's Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, BB informed that Industry and Agriculture will get priority in electricity rationing.

He said Ukraine crisis has disrupted the world's energy supply chain. The government has come up with electricity rationing to deal with this situation. The initiative has been taken for uninterrupted electricity supply in industry and agro-sector.

Attending as special guest, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus informed that the government has special care for the industry and service sector. Despite prioritizing industry and service sector, some factories are facing load shedding as they are located in residential areas. However, he urged the factory owners to inform concerned authorities while load shedding disrupts the production.

FBCCI President Jashim Uddin, in his welcome speech, said that the government should emphasize coal-based power generation. Mentioning that many developed countries are back to coal-based power, Bangladesh also should emphasize on coal exploration and power generation with coal.

President urged for offshore exploration and drilling. Therefore, He called for strengthening BAPEX.

While delivering the keynote paper, FBCCI's Panel Adviser and retired BUET Professor Dr Ijaz Hossain said that the average growth of the industry sector has been hampered due to shortage of gas. Sole dependency on gas for power generation is putting the country's energy security at risk, he noted.

To ensure long term energy security, he suggested expanding gas exploration activities, increasing the use of coal in power generation - especially with local coal, and using cost-effective energy strategies.

In the panel discussion at the seminar, retired professor of Dhaka University Dr Badrul Imam advised to emphasize on and offshore gas exploration. The same was echoed by FBCCI director and MCCI- Dhaka president Md Saiful Islam.

FBCCI Director and BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon demanded the creation of an emergency fund to deal with the energy crisis.

Chairman of FBCCI's standing committee on electricity and energy Humayun Rashid called for diversification in energy mix.

Editor of Energy and Power magazine, Mollah M Amzad Hossain suggested exploring at least 10 gas fields a year.

Former Additional Secretary Siddique Zobair urged BEPZA to facilitate solar power generation on the rooftop of EPZ factories.

BAPEX MD Mohammad Ali informed, 150 mmcf gas will be added from Bhola district. By 2025, BAPEX plans to add 618 mmcf of gas, he added. FBCCI Vice President Amin Helaly delivered the vote of thanks.

Vice President Salahuddin Alamgir, Habib Ullah Dawn, Directors, Chairman of different Standing Committees, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque and business leaders from various organizations were present at the seminar.











