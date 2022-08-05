Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No talks on new loan during Chinese FM's visit: Masud

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen reiterated that the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's upcoming Bangladesh visit is part of the Chinese side's routine visit to the region and also it is an opportunity to review the existing engagements between the two countries.
He said taking a new loan from China will not be a part of their agenda, "It will be known once the Chinese Foreign Minister comes, we are working on the visit... things are yet to be finalised, Foreign Secretary added.
"This time, the issue of taking loan afresh isn't there at least," he said on Wednesday evening when asked whether Bangladesh is going to take a loan from China again.
Asked what message this visit carries amid the crisis in various parts of the world, the Foreign Secretary on Wednesday said it will be known once the Chinese Foreign Minister comes.
"It can't be said (there's) urgency (from the Chinese side). Since he will be visiting this region, he expressed the desire to come here if we can give him time. We are looking into the timings," he said earlier when a reporter wanted to know why there was so much urgency from the Chinese side.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Tuesday said time, arrival and departure have not been confirmed yet.
The State Minister said he does not want to shed any doubt but there is nothing to say in detail about the visit yet. "You will get to know," said, adding that things will be cleared within the next 48 hours.
Shahriar also suggested not bringing any third country into a bilateral context and discussion.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is expected to return home on August 6 evening after attending the ASEAN Regional Forum meeting during August 5-6 in Cambodia.
In January 2017, Wang Yi had an hour-long stopover in Dhaka.
The Chinese Foreign Minister is likely to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday morning apart from a bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Momen to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues.
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming met Momen recently at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed various issues of mutual interest, including the proposed visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka monitoring developments in Taiwan Strait
China fires missiles into waters off Taiwan in largest ever drills
Convict Nur Hossain gets life term in firearms case
Dhaka to press for lifting of US sanctions during talks with Asstt Secy of State: FS
Sheikh Kamal's 73rd birth anniv today
Gas crisis, power cut hit export-oriented small, medium RMG units hard
No talks on new loan during Chinese FM's visit: Masud
IMF prepared to help BD to face current economic crisis


Latest News
Tangail bus horror: Suspected robber remanded
Who will lead BNP in next polls, Quader questions
Don't cry, wake up: Fakhrul to BNP activists
Bangladesh seeks EU’s role for early repatriation of Rohingyas
Home Minister visits Rohingyas on Bhasanchar island
School teacher drowns while swimming to cross river
Dollar price will become stable in two months: BB governor
BNP leaders apparently responsible for Bhola deaths: Hasan
22 Chinese jets crossed Taiwan Strait 'median line': Taipei
US Senate ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
Most Read News
Air-pilot Johann Pieris to represent Sri Lankan team at Veterans' World Cup in Australia
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Taiwan war games threaten more global supply chain disruption
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
No IMF proposal to raise power, petroleum prices: FinMin
Revenue collection crosses Tk 3 lakh crore for first time
Jute industry our pride
Country’s energy woes
Hossain Ali eliminated from round of sixteen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft