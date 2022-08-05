Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

IMF prepared to help BD to face current economic crisis

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Staff Correspondent

The IMF said Wednesday it is prepared to help Bangladesh with an aid programme to face the current economic crisis, as well as financing for longer-term challenges, according to a report published in Malay Mail, a Malaysian news portal on Thursday.
Authorities in the South Asian nation last week requested funding from the International Monetary Fund to allow it to ride out a financial shock triggered by volatile global energy prices sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Bangladesh has experienced lengthy blackouts in recent weeks, sometimes for up to 13 hours a day, as utilities struggle to source enough diesel and gas to meet demand, which has sparked protests in which dozens were injured and two killed.
The power shortfalls have been compounded by a depreciating currency and dwindling foreign exchange reserves.
"The IMF stands ready to support Bangladesh with this request," IMF Spokeswoman Huong Lan Vu on Wednesday said      in a statement, noting however that "the amount of support has not yet been discussed." A local newspaper said the government was seeking US$4.5 billion (RM20 billion) dollars from the Washington-based crisis lender.
While there have been contacts between authorities and IMF staff, timing of formal talks is unclear since the fund board is currently on recess.
The IMF spokesperson noted the "unprecedented global shocks" facing many countries, and pointed to measures Bangladesh already has taken "to deal with the economic disruptions caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine," including allowing a flexible exchange rate, temporary restrictions on some non-essential imports, and reducing electricity demand.
An "IMF-supported programme will provide safeguards in the event of further deterioration of external conditions, while supporting the country's efforts to address the longer-term macroeconomic implications of climate change." The fund also is prepared to provide aid under the new Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) that aims to provide affordable, long-term financing to address ongoing issues such as climate change.
Economists say the Bangladeshi taka has effectively weakened against the US dollar by around 20 per cent in the past three months, worsening the nation's finances, with the current account deficit hitting $17 billion.
Several South Asian nations are struggling with galloping inflation and deteriorating public finances triggered by global economic headwinds, including nearby Sri Lanka which also is negotiating an IMF loan.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka monitoring developments in Taiwan Strait
China fires missiles into waters off Taiwan in largest ever drills
Convict Nur Hossain gets life term in firearms case
Dhaka to press for lifting of US sanctions during talks with Asstt Secy of State: FS
Sheikh Kamal's 73rd birth anniv today
Gas crisis, power cut hit export-oriented small, medium RMG units hard
No talks on new loan during Chinese FM's visit: Masud
IMF prepared to help BD to face current economic crisis


Latest News
Tangail bus horror: Suspected robber remanded
Who will lead BNP in next polls, Quader questions
Don't cry, wake up: Fakhrul to BNP activists
Bangladesh seeks EU’s role for early repatriation of Rohingyas
Home Minister visits Rohingyas on Bhasanchar island
School teacher drowns while swimming to cross river
Dollar price will become stable in two months: BB governor
BNP leaders apparently responsible for Bhola deaths: Hasan
22 Chinese jets crossed Taiwan Strait 'median line': Taipei
US Senate ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
Most Read News
Air-pilot Johann Pieris to represent Sri Lankan team at Veterans' World Cup in Australia
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Taiwan war games threaten more global supply chain disruption
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
No IMF proposal to raise power, petroleum prices: FinMin
Revenue collection crosses Tk 3 lakh crore for first time
Jute industry our pride
Country’s energy woes
Hossain Ali eliminated from round of sixteen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft