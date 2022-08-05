Video
Beijing values  one-China policy of Dhaka

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Diplomatic Correspondent

Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming in a statement on Thursday appreciates Bangladesh's longstanding commitment to the one-China principle and resolute opposition to "Taiwan Independence."
"We believe that the government and people of Bangladesh will continue to abide by the one-China principle, understand and
support China's legitimate and justified position on the Taiwan question," Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming said in the statement regarding US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
"China and Bangladesh are good neighbours, trustworthy friends and reliable partners," the Chinese envoy in Dhaka said on Thursday.
The two countries have always understood and supported each other on issues of core interests concerning respective sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, said the envoy.
On August 2, Ambassador Li said, in disregard of China's strong opposition and serious representations, Speaker Pelosi visited China's Taiwan region.
"This is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques," he said.
It infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, sends a wrong signal to the separatist forces for "Taiwan independence", and has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations.
"China firmly opposes and sternly condemns this," said the ambassador.
There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, said Li.
"Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan Region not only gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, but also creates tension and conflicts in the region, bringing more uncertainties to the already troubled world," said the Chinese envoy.


