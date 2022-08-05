Video
DSCC declares Tk 6,800cr budget for FY23

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has announced a budget of Tk 6,741.28 crore for the fiscal 2022-2023 to build a better Dhaka.
In the financial year 2021-22, the revenue collected was Tk 879.65 crore. In the financial year 2022-23 this target has been increased to Tk 1266.50 crore which is Tk 386.85 crore more than last year.
DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh announced this budget at Mayor Hanif Auditorium in Nagar Bhavan on Thursday.
Taposh said, "According to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's announcement, DSCC is now self dependent."
Meanwhile, only 29 per cent of the Tk 6,593 crore budget of the previous fiscal had been implemented, of the total income 70 per cent or Tk 4,816.09 crore has been estimated to come from the income from government and foreign sources.
"In the next fiscal, collection of holding tax will be paioritised in terms of generating more revenue," the mayor said and added, "Despite a hundred adversities, we have been able to strengthen the structure of 'Foundation of Develop Dhaka'. In this continuation, we are going to enter a new step."
The Mayor said, "In the financial year 2020-21, revenue of Tk 703.31 crore was collected which was a record breaking clllection amount in recent years. This year that exceeded, the collection till now is Tk 879.65 crore which is the highest revenue in the history of DSCC."  
Taposh said, "DSCC people believe that we are capable of building a 'Develop Dhaka'. Besides, our 'zero tolerance' policy against corruption has increased revenue and ensured good governance by reducing harassment in public services."



