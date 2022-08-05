HC seeks plea on accused in condemn cell for 7yrs despite acquittal

A High Court bench on Thursday directed a lawyer to file an application before it on the matter of Abul Kashem, who was locked up in the condemned cell for seven years despite getting acquittal in a murder case.

The HC bench comprising Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Bashir Ullah directed the Supreme Court Advocate Shishir Mohammad Manir to file a written application before the bench while the lawyer brought the matter before the court for its directive.

Manir presented a report published in an online portal on August 3 under headline 'Seven years in Condemn cell without guilt.'

Then, the HC bench suggested him to file a written application before the court in this regard.

According to the report published in the newspaper, Abul Kashem was acquitted in the murder case of Jan-e Alam of Lohagara Police Station.











