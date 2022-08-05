Suspect on 5-day remand



Police arrested the prime suspect Raja Mia in connection with the robbery and rape in a running bus in Tangail on Thursday. photo: observer

Senior Judicial Magistrate Badal Kumar Chanda passed the order after hearing on the remand plea.

Earlier Senior Judicial Magistrate Rumi Khatun recorded the statement of the rape victim.

Tangail police produced accused Raja Mia before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.

Earlier on Thursday morning, detective police arrested Raja Mia from his house in the Deola area of the city.

Police said Raja Mia admitted to his involvement in the robbery and disclosed names of his accomplices.

Ten to twelve young men, with backpacks, got on the bus at Hatikumrul intersection in Sirajganj around midnight.

They raped a woman and took away all the passengers' valuables and injured many of the passengers with sharp weapons.











