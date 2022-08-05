Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Robbery, Gangrape

Suspect on 5-day remand

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Police arrested the prime suspect Raja Mia in connection with the robbery and rape in a running bus in Tangail on Thursday. photo: observer

Police arrested the prime suspect Raja Mia in connection with the robbery and rape in a running bus in Tangail on Thursday. photo: observer

A Tangail Court on Thursday placed   Raja Mia, an accused in a case filed over a robbery and gangrape of  a woman on a bus on the Dhaka-Tangail highway on Wednesday was placed on a five day remand.
Senior Judicial Magistrate Badal Kumar Chanda passed the order after hearing on the remand plea.
Earlier Senior Judicial Magistrate Rumi Khatun recorded the statement of the rape victim.
Tangail police produced accused Raja Mia before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.
Earlier on Thursday morning, detective police arrested Raja Mia from his house in the Deola area of the city.
Police said Raja Mia admitted to his involvement in the robbery and disclosed names of his accomplices.
Ten to twelve young men, with backpacks, got on the bus at Hatikumrul intersection in Sirajganj around midnight.
They raped a woman and took away all the passengers' valuables and injured many of the passengers with sharp weapons.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DSCC declares Tk 6,800cr budget for FY23
HC seeks plea on accused in condemn cell for 7yrs despite acquittal
Suspect on 5-day remand
Covid: 2 more die, new cases 278
Writ seeks judicial inquiry over Railway accident across country
Covid: 3 more deaths reported with 375 cases
BD, UK keen to boost collaboration between parliaments
Journo Habib's namaz-e-janaza held


Latest News
Tangail bus horror: Suspected robber remanded
Who will lead BNP in next polls, Quader questions
Don't cry, wake up: Fakhrul to BNP activists
Bangladesh seeks EU’s role for early repatriation of Rohingyas
Home Minister visits Rohingyas on Bhasanchar island
School teacher drowns while swimming to cross river
Dollar price will become stable in two months: BB governor
BNP leaders apparently responsible for Bhola deaths: Hasan
22 Chinese jets crossed Taiwan Strait 'median line': Taipei
US Senate ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
Most Read News
Air-pilot Johann Pieris to represent Sri Lankan team at Veterans' World Cup in Australia
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Taiwan war games threaten more global supply chain disruption
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
No IMF proposal to raise power, petroleum prices: FinMin
Revenue collection crosses Tk 3 lakh crore for first time
Jute industry our pride
Country’s energy woes
Hossain Ali eliminated from round of sixteen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft