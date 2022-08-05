Covid: 2 more die, new cases 278

The country recorded two more Covid-linked deaths with 278 fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With the latest numbers, the total fatalities reached 29,300 while the caseload 2,006,646, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate dropped to 5.14 per cent from Wednesday's 6.53 per cent as 5,404 samples were tested.

The deceased included a man and woman from Sylhet division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent. The recovery rate rose to 96.97 per cent from Wednesday's 96.95 per cent. -UNB
















