Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Covid: 2 more die, new cases 278

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

The country recorded two more Covid-linked deaths with 278  fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning.
With the latest numbers, the total fatalities reached 29,300 while the caseload 2,006,646, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate dropped to 5.14 per cent from Wednesday's 6.53 per cent as 5,404 samples were tested.
The deceased included a man and woman from Sylhet division.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent. The recovery rate rose to 96.97 per cent from Wednesday's 96.95 per cent.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DSCC declares Tk 6,800cr budget for FY23
HC seeks plea on accused in condemn cell for 7yrs despite acquittal
Suspect on 5-day remand
Covid: 2 more die, new cases 278
Writ seeks judicial inquiry over Railway accident across country
Covid: 3 more deaths reported with 375 cases
BD, UK keen to boost collaboration between parliaments
Journo Habib's namaz-e-janaza held


Latest News
Tangail bus horror: Suspected robber remanded
Who will lead BNP in next polls, Quader questions
Don't cry, wake up: Fakhrul to BNP activists
Bangladesh seeks EU’s role for early repatriation of Rohingyas
Home Minister visits Rohingyas on Bhasanchar island
School teacher drowns while swimming to cross river
Dollar price will become stable in two months: BB governor
BNP leaders apparently responsible for Bhola deaths: Hasan
22 Chinese jets crossed Taiwan Strait 'median line': Taipei
US Senate ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
Most Read News
Air-pilot Johann Pieris to represent Sri Lankan team at Veterans' World Cup in Australia
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Taiwan war games threaten more global supply chain disruption
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
No IMF proposal to raise power, petroleum prices: FinMin
Revenue collection crosses Tk 3 lakh crore for first time
Jute industry our pride
Country’s energy woes
Hossain Ali eliminated from round of sixteen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft