Countryside Events

















Countryside Events

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak, as the chief guest, addressing a workshop on increasing high-yielding paddy production and harvesting oily crops in Barishal Shilpakala Academy auditorium in the city on Wednesday. BRRI organized the programme presided over by Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam. Barishal City Mayor Serniabat Sadique Avdullah spoke at the workshop as special guest. photo: observerMymensingh City Corporation Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu inaugurated the construction work of four roads and drains in Ward No. 27 at 11am on Thursday. The total cost of these construction works was estimated at about Tk 7 crore. Ward Councillors Md Shamsul Haque Liton and Irene Akhtar, Chief Engineer Md Rafiqul Islam Mia, Executive Engineers Md Zahurul Haque and Bidyut Md Zillur Rahman, and Assistant Engineer Jeeban Krishna Sarker were also present at that time. photo: observer