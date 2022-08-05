Farmer killed in wild elephant attack

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Aug 4: A farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Somed Ali, 65, was a resident of Mayaghasi Village under the upazila.

Local sources said Somed was attacked by the wild elephant while he was collecting grass in his field in Patrachhila Mayaghasi hill area in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Nalitabari Police Station Basir Ahmed Badol confirmed the incident.









