Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Farmer killed in wild elephant attack

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Our Correspondent

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Aug 4: A farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Somed Ali, 65, was a resident of Mayaghasi Village under the upazila.
Local sources said Somed was attacked by the wild elephant while he was collecting grass in his field in Patrachhila Mayaghasi hill area in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge of Nalitabari Police Station Basir Ahmed Badol confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Countryside Events
Farmer killed in wild elephant attack
Lightning strike kills four men
3 die of corona at RMCH
Five ‘commit suicide’ in four districts
Chilli prices jump up
35 shops burnt in Bhola, Chattogram
Six men electrocuted in six dists


Latest News
Tangail bus horror: Suspected robber remanded
Who will lead BNP in next polls, Quader questions
Don't cry, wake up: Fakhrul to BNP activists
Bangladesh seeks EU’s role for early repatriation of Rohingyas
Home Minister visits Rohingyas on Bhasanchar island
School teacher drowns while swimming to cross river
Dollar price will become stable in two months: BB governor
BNP leaders apparently responsible for Bhola deaths: Hasan
22 Chinese jets crossed Taiwan Strait 'median line': Taipei
US Senate ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
Most Read News
Air-pilot Johann Pieris to represent Sri Lankan team at Veterans' World Cup in Australia
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Taiwan war games threaten more global supply chain disruption
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
No IMF proposal to raise power, petroleum prices: FinMin
Revenue collection crosses Tk 3 lakh crore for first time
Jute industry our pride
Country’s energy woes
Hossain Ali eliminated from round of sixteen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft