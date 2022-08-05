Lightning strike kills four men

Four men have been killed and another was injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in three districts- Natore, Jamalpur and Sirajganj, in four days.

NATORE: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Naldanga Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rashed Hossain, 45, a resident of Banshbhag Village in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Sakibul Hasan said Rashed was working in a field next to his house in the afternoon during the rain. At that time, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving Rashed dead on the spot.

Later on, the family members recovered his body from the scene, the UP member added.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A man was killed by lightning strike in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Tara Mia, 30, son of late Abdul Khalek, a resident of Batikamari Village under Aona Union in the upazila.

Aona UP Chairman Bellah Hossain said thunderbolt struck Tara Mia at around 2:30pm when he was collecting jute leaves from a field nearby the house, which left him critically injured.

He was rescued and rushed to Jamuna Fertilizer Company Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Tara Mia dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Sarishabari Police Station (PS) Muhammad Mohabbat Kabir confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: Two people were killed and another was injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in Kamarkhanda and Salanga areas of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Matiur Rahman, 60, son of late Wahab Mandal of Rasulpur Village under Raidaulatpur Union in Kamarkhanda Upazila, and Abdul Jabbar, 45, son of late Kadam Ali of Chuniakhara Village under Salanga PS in the district.

The injured person is Sadeq Ali, son of Shahed Ali, a resident of Rouhadah Village under Ramkrishnapur Union.

Raidaulatpur UP Chairman Abdur Rashid Akanda said thunderbolt struck Matiur in Rasulpur area in the afternoon while he was returning home from a field along with his cow, which left him dead on the spot.

Later on, the family members recovered his body.

Dhubil UP Chairman Mizanur Rahman Talukdar said Abdul Jabbar and Sadeq Ali were working in a field in Chuniakhara area in the afternoon.

Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on them, leaving Jabbar dead on the spot and Sadeq Ali injured.

Locals rescued injured Sadeq Ali and took to a local hospital, the UP chairman added.









