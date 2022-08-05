3 die of corona at RMCH

RAJSHAHI, Aug 4: Two more patients died of coronavirus and another died with its symptoms at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the past 24 hours till Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter on Thursday morning.

He said of the deceased, two were found positive for the virus while another had been suffering with its symptoms.

Some 11 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the Covid unit of the hospital in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, the RMCH director added.






















