Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:29 AM
Home Countryside

Five ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Our Correspondents

Five people including three females have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Chattogram, Barishal, Cox's Bazar and Thakurgaon, in three days.
LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Deepal Barua, a resident of Adhunagar Machhidia Maijpara area in the upazila.
Police said local sources said Deepal had an altercation with his wife at noon over family issues.
As a sequel to it, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his bedroom in the house at around 1 pm.
Being informed, police recovered his body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
BARISHAL: A recitation artiste has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Uttar Mallik Road area in the city on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Samsunnahar Nipa, 25, daughter of late Fazlul Karim, a resident of Uttar Mallik Road area of the city.
Police sources said Nipa committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her bedroom of the house in the     morning.
Barishal Udichi Shilpigoshthi president Saifur Rahman Miron said that Nipa used to recite regularly and she was awarded 'Ziaul Haq Gold Medal-202' for her special contribution in recitation.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Barishal Kotwali Model Police Station (PS) Ajimul Karim said on information, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was registered with the PS in this regard, the OC added.
PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Two people have reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Pekua Upazila of the district on Monday and Tuesday.
A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the upazila on Tuesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Arju Begum, 17, daughter of Foyez Ahmed, a resident of Tinghar Para area under Shilkhali Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Arju committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 7pm after she witnessed a quarrel between her father and mother in the afternoon.
They assumed that she might have killed herself being aggrieve with her parents.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Pekua PS Inspector Taj Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
On the other hand, a young man reportedly committed suicide in Pekua Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
The deceased was identified as Abu Taher, 37, son of late Bajal Miah, a resident of Morichyadia Village under Mognama Union of the upazila.
Mognama Union Parishad Chairman Yunus Ali said Abu Taher committed suicide by taking poison due to a quarrel with his brothers over land.
Khadija Begum, wife of the deceased, said, '"My husband was killed. I want justice for the murder of my husband."
Pekua PS Inspector Farhad Ali said that the body was recovered and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Legal action will be taken in this connection, the official added.
THAKURGAON: A woman has reportedly committed suicide, three months after her marriage, in Baliadangi Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The woman was identified as Tajmin Akter Bithi, wife of Mamun, a resident of Mahatobosti Village in the upazila.
Family members of the deceased found her hanging body from the ceiling of her bedroom in the afternoon and informed the police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
It was learnt that Bithi got married to Mamun three months back. They frequently locked into altercations since after the marriage.
She might have killed herself over family feud, police assumed.
Baliadangi PS OC Khairul Alam confirmed the incident.


