

Chilli prices jump up

In many upazila bazaars, the green chilli was selling at Tk 200-240 and dry chilli at Tk 400-450.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: The green chilli price has been increasing continuously at different bazaars in six unions of the upazila for the last two weeks.

It has been impossible for low and middle income people in these unions to purchase green chilli at such an exorbitant price.

A visit found green chilli selling at more than expected price at most haats and bazaars. Two-week back, per kg green chilli was selling at Tk 120-130 in these bazaars including Balarhat. But, for the last few days, per kg has been selling at Tk 200-240.

Consumers drew the attention of the administration for conducting monitoring in the bazaars.

According to sources at Messrs Baba Bhandar of Fulbari Bazar, at present per kg green chilli is selling at Tk 240 while dry chilli at Tk 400.

Consumers Parimol Chandra Ray and Belal Mia of Chandraghona Village in the upazila said, the green chilli arrival is huge at bazaars. But traders are charging abnormal price for higher profits, they added.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Suman Das said, if artificial crisis of green chilli is created in bazaars for bagging higher profits, action will be taken by conducting mobile court.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Green chilli price has jumped up in Birampur Upazila of the district, and per kg is selling at Tk 240 at the retail level.

In tandem with the green chilli, dry chilli has also registered abnormal rise-up, and at the retail level per kg is selling at Tk 400-450.

According to growers' sources, green chilli fields suffered damage due to rainfall in the upazila. This has created crisis of green chilli.

A visit on Tuesday to Birampur Bazar found per kg green chilli selling at Tk 200 at the wholesale level while at Tk 220-240 at the retail level. Dry chilli was selling at Tk 400-450 per kg.

One week back per kg green chilli was selling at Tk 150 while dry chili at Tk 300.

Grower Ala Uddin of Mukundapur area in the upazila said, the green chilli production has decreased due to damage by rain.

A vegetable seller Ratan said, because of poor production, green chilli crisis has been created at the bazaar. Supply shortage has caused exorbitant price of green chilli, he added.

Upazila Agriculture Officer (UAO) Nixon Chandra Pal confirmed the green chilli price hike at bazaars.

When new green chilli collection will begin, the market price will come down, he added. But the price hike of dry chilli is illogical, he maintained.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: Only 15-day back, per kg green chilli was selling at Tk 70 at different haats and bazaars in Sadullapur Village of the district.

But now per kg green chilli price has gone up to Tk 180, crippling purchasing capacity of low-income people in the upazila.

A visit on Tuesday at different haats and bazaars in the upazila found per kg green chilli selling at Tk 180-190. Due to this surging price of green chilli, general consumers were seen reaching hot bargains with small traders.

Grower Moyen Uddin Bepari said, he farmed chilli on one bigha of land. Due to rough weather his production has decreased by half in the last 15 days.

Now he is selling per kg green chilli at the wholesale rate of Tk 170-175 in a demand-driven bazaar situation.

UAO Matiul Alam said, normally green chilli maintains lower production during Kharip-1 season. That is why trading price fluctuates at the retail level, he added.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Among all vegetables, green chilli is selling at abnormal price at different haats and bazaars in Nandigram Upazila of the district.

Per kg green chilli is selling at Tk 200. Low-income people have fallen into disarray.

A visit on Tuesday to Nandigram kitchen markets found per kg green chilli selling at Tk 200 against Tk 120-150 several days back.

Vegetable seller Jentu Mia at the bazaar said, "Today green chilli is selling at Tk 200. Purchase price is high, so sale price is high."

Customer Jewel Rana at the bazaar said, not only green chilli but all vegetable prices have gone up.

















