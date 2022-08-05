Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

35 shops burnt in Bhola, Chattogram

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Our Correspondents

At least 35 shops were gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Chattogram, in three days.
CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A total of 30 shops have been burnt to ashes by a fire that broke out at a market in Char Fasson Upazila of the district early Thursday.
The incident took place at Janata Bazar in the upazila at around 2:15am.
Locals said they found the shops burning at the market and informed fire service via National Emergency Service hotline 999.
On information, a team of Char Fasson Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the scene and doused the blaze within about two hours, said its In-Charge Asaduzzaman Khan.
However, 30 shops were completely burnt in the meantime as they were informed too late, he said.
He assumed that the fire might have been originated from an electric short        circuit.
Local Union Parishad Chairman Sirajul Islam said he will try to provide compensation from the government to the affected        people.
CHATTOGRAM: Five shops were gutted by fire in Boalkhali Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
The fire originated from an electric short circuit near Kodurkhali Governmenr High School at around 4am, said Boalkhali Fire Service and Civil Defence leader Haider Hossain.
He said all the instruments of the shops, along with three goats, were completely burnt in the fire that costs worth about Tk 10 lakh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Countryside Events
Farmer killed in wild elephant attack
Lightning strike kills four men
3 die of corona at RMCH
Five ‘commit suicide’ in four districts
Chilli prices jump up
35 shops burnt in Bhola, Chattogram
Six men electrocuted in six dists


Latest News
Tangail bus horror: Suspected robber remanded
Who will lead BNP in next polls, Quader questions
Don't cry, wake up: Fakhrul to BNP activists
Bangladesh seeks EU’s role for early repatriation of Rohingyas
Home Minister visits Rohingyas on Bhasanchar island
School teacher drowns while swimming to cross river
Dollar price will become stable in two months: BB governor
BNP leaders apparently responsible for Bhola deaths: Hasan
22 Chinese jets crossed Taiwan Strait 'median line': Taipei
US Senate ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
Most Read News
Air-pilot Johann Pieris to represent Sri Lankan team at Veterans' World Cup in Australia
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Taiwan war games threaten more global supply chain disruption
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
No IMF proposal to raise power, petroleum prices: FinMin
Revenue collection crosses Tk 3 lakh crore for first time
Jute industry our pride
Country’s energy woes
Hossain Ali eliminated from round of sixteen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft