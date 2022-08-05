35 shops burnt in Bhola, Chattogram

At least 35 shops were gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Chattogram, in three days.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A total of 30 shops have been burnt to ashes by a fire that broke out at a market in Char Fasson Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The incident took place at Janata Bazar in the upazila at around 2:15am.

Locals said they found the shops burning at the market and informed fire service via National Emergency Service hotline 999.

On information, a team of Char Fasson Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the scene and doused the blaze within about two hours, said its In-Charge Asaduzzaman Khan.

However, 30 shops were completely burnt in the meantime as they were informed too late, he said.

He assumed that the fire might have been originated from an electric short circuit.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Sirajul Islam said he will try to provide compensation from the government to the affected people.

CHATTOGRAM: Five shops were gutted by fire in Boalkhali Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The fire originated from an electric short circuit near Kodurkhali Governmenr High School at around 4am, said Boalkhali Fire Service and Civil Defence leader Haider Hossain.

He said all the instruments of the shops, along with three goats, were completely burnt in the fire that costs worth about Tk 10 lakh.





