Six men electrocuted in six dists

Six men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in six districts- Laxmipur, Sirajganj, Habiganj, Kushtia, Gaibandha and Manikganj, in four days.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A man was electrocuted in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Yusuf, 38, son of Sayedul Haque, a resident of Char Pagla area under Char Kadira Union in the upazila. He was an electrician at Fazumiyarhat Bazar.

Local sources said Yusuf came in contact with live electricity in the morning while he was connecting an electric motor to irrigate his paddy seedbeds nearby the house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Yusuf dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalnagar Police Station (PS) Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A construction worker was electrocuted in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Jamser Ali, 40, son of late Fazal Uddin, was a resident of Pantapara Village in the upazila. He was a worker of Kamarkhanda Sub-Station of Sirajganj Palli Bidyut Samity.

Kamarkhanda PS OC Md Habibullah said Jamser came in contact with an electric wire at noon while he was working at the station, which left him critically injured.

Injured Jamser Ali was rescued and taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Assistant General Manager of Sirajganj Palli Bidyut Samity-2 Md Kamruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that they are looking into the matter.

HABIGANJ: A young man was electrocuted in Ajmiriganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Tofazzal Hossain, 22, son of Gias Uddin, a resident of Nagar Masjidullah area in the upazila.

According to local sources, said Tofazzal came in contact with an electric wire while he was working in an under construction building in the area at around 12:30 pm, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Ajmiriganj Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A construction worker was electrocuted in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Anisur Rahman, 30, son Taijuddin, a resident of Natun Amdah Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Anisur came in contact with a live electric wire at noon while he was working at a house in the area, which left him dead on the spot.

An unnatural death case was filed with Daulatpur PS in this connection.

GAIBANDHA: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ranju Mia, 34, son of Afsar Ali, a resident of Piarpur Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Ranju came in contact with an electric wire while he was working in his house at around 10 am, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

MANIKGANJ: A man has been electrocuted in Ghior Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sohel Rana, 32, son of late Base Fakir, a resident of Rakhura Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Sohel came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was connecting a water pump in his house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Baniajuri Union Parishad Chairman Biltu Ansari confirmed the incident.





