Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Villagers suffer for lack of bridge at Monpura

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Our Correspondent

The photo shows some villagers crossing the bamboo pathway at Monpura with life-risk. photo: observer

The photo shows some villagers crossing the bamboo pathway at Monpura with life-risk. photo: observer

MONPURA, BHOLA, Aug 4: Due to lack of a metallic bridge over a canal, thousand families of Daserhat Village at Hazirhat Union in Monpura Upazila of the district are suffering.
Villagers have raised a bamboo pathway at their own cost over the canal. Taking the life risk, locals and school children are crossing the canal through the pathway.  
Accidents are taking place frequently on the bamboo pathway regularly. Locals demanded a pucca bridge to get rid of communication sufferings.
A Dasherhat villager Kamal said, while passing over the bamboo bridge, school children and older people suffer.
Sexagenarian Rahima Khatun said, "I fell into the canal while going to doctor passing over it in the last month. I got injury in my waist. It is yet to be cured. We will get rid of such accident if a concrete bridge is built over the canal."
She was echoed by others of the village like Amena Begum, Sufia Khatun, Jamal and Rahima.
The bamboo pathway has been raised at the end of the village at Ward No. 5 of the union.
Passing over the bamboo pathway, people of the village go to haats and bazaars. They also use it for going to Monpura Upazila Health Complex.
Hazirhat Union Chairman Md Nizam Uddin Hawladar said, they are  trying to have a bridge over the canal.
Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Ilias Mia said, a proposal for a bridge over the canal has been sent to the ministry of disaster and relief affairs. It is expected, the proposal will be approved soon, and the implementation will begin accordingly, he added.
Upazila Chairman Shelina Aktar Chowdhury said, the authorities concerned have been informed about constructing a bridge over the canal soon.
"We hope the ministry or LGED will take all necessary steps in this regard," she added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Countryside Events
Farmer killed in wild elephant attack
Lightning strike kills four men
3 die of corona at RMCH
Five ‘commit suicide’ in four districts
Chilli prices jump up
35 shops burnt in Bhola, Chattogram
Six men electrocuted in six dists


Latest News
Tangail bus horror: Suspected robber remanded
Who will lead BNP in next polls, Quader questions
Don't cry, wake up: Fakhrul to BNP activists
Bangladesh seeks EU’s role for early repatriation of Rohingyas
Home Minister visits Rohingyas on Bhasanchar island
School teacher drowns while swimming to cross river
Dollar price will become stable in two months: BB governor
BNP leaders apparently responsible for Bhola deaths: Hasan
22 Chinese jets crossed Taiwan Strait 'median line': Taipei
US Senate ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
Most Read News
Air-pilot Johann Pieris to represent Sri Lankan team at Veterans' World Cup in Australia
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Taiwan war games threaten more global supply chain disruption
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
No IMF proposal to raise power, petroleum prices: FinMin
Revenue collection crosses Tk 3 lakh crore for first time
Jute industry our pride
Country’s energy woes
Hossain Ali eliminated from round of sixteen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft