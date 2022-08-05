Villagers suffer for lack of bridge at Monpura



The photo shows some villagers crossing the bamboo pathway at Monpura with life-risk. photo: observer

Villagers have raised a bamboo pathway at their own cost over the canal. Taking the life risk, locals and school children are crossing the canal through the pathway.

Accidents are taking place frequently on the bamboo pathway regularly. Locals demanded a pucca bridge to get rid of communication sufferings.

A Dasherhat villager Kamal said, while passing over the bamboo bridge, school children and older people suffer.

Sexagenarian Rahima Khatun said, "I fell into the canal while going to doctor passing over it in the last month. I got injury in my waist. It is yet to be cured. We will get rid of such accident if a concrete bridge is built over the canal."

She was echoed by others of the village like Amena Begum, Sufia Khatun, Jamal and Rahima.

The bamboo pathway has been raised at the end of the village at Ward No. 5 of the union.

Passing over the bamboo pathway, people of the village go to haats and bazaars. They also use it for going to Monpura Upazila Health Complex.

Hazirhat Union Chairman Md Nizam Uddin Hawladar said, they are trying to have a bridge over the canal.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Ilias Mia said, a proposal for a bridge over the canal has been sent to the ministry of disaster and relief affairs. It is expected, the proposal will be approved soon, and the implementation will begin accordingly, he added.

Upazila Chairman Shelina Aktar Chowdhury said, the authorities concerned have been informed about constructing a bridge over the canal soon.

"We hope the ministry or LGED will take all necessary steps in this regard," she added.









