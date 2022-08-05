Video
Friday, 5 August, 2022
China warns of temperature   rising faster than global average

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

SHANGHAI, Aug 4: China's average ground temperatures have risen much more quickly than the global average over the past 70 years and will remain "significantly higher" in the future as the challenges of climate change mount, a government official said.
In its annual climate assessment published this week, China's weather bureau described the country as "a sensitive region in global climate change", with temperatures rising 0.26 degrees Celsius (0.47 degrees Fahrenheit) a decade since 1951, compared to the global average of 0.15 degrees.
"In the future, the increase in regional average temperatures in China will be significantly higher than the world," said Yuan Jiashuang, vice-director of China's National Climate Center (NCC), at a Wednesday briefing.
He warned that changing weather patterns in China will affect the balance of water resources, make ecosystems more vulnerable and reduce crop yields.
Extreme weather has wreaked havoc in recent weeks, with lengthy heatwaves causing droughts and forest fires across the world. Historically high rainfall in some countries has also caused deadly floods.
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned last month that "no nation is immune" from climate change and said the world now had to choose between "collective action or collective suicide".
    - REUTERS



