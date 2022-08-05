Mexico races to rescue trapped coal miners

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4: Rescuers raced Wednesday to free about 10 workers believed to be trapped in a coal mine in northern Mexico, while three others were found alive, authorities said.

Military personnel and rescue dogs were deployed to the scene of the accident in the state of Coahuila, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

"At 1:35 pm (1835 GMT) a coal mine collapsed in the municipality of Sabinas, Coahuila, which caused a tunnel to flood" and trapped the workers, he tweeted.

"We hope to find them safe." -AFP















