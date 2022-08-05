India ‘dependable friend, reliable partner’ of Sri Lanka: S Jaishankar

PHNOM PENH, Aug 4: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held his first meeting with newly-appointed Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and reaffirmed India's commitment as a dependable friend and reliable partner to the economic recovery of the island nation.

S Jaishankar is in Phnom Penh to attend the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, an annual event that takes stock of the ASEAN-India partnership.

"A warm first meeting with FM Ali Sabry of Sri Lanka. Congratulated him on his new responsibility. Reaffirmed India's commitment, as a dependable friend and reliable partner, to the economic recovery and well-being of Sri Lanka. Neighbourhood First," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

S Jaishankar has held several bilateral meetings on the margins of the ASEAN event. He had met his counterparts from Indonesia, Brunei and Singapore.

"ASEAN-India Meetings provide opportunities to catch up with valued colleagues and friends. Continued conversations with FM Retno Marsudi of Indonesia, FM Dato Haji Erywan of Brunei and FM @VivianBala of Singapore," he said.

In his meeting with Singapore foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan, S Jaishankar held a discussion on issues like Indo-Pacific, Covid-19, and Myanmar. He also promised to maintain the momentum of the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during his meeting with foreign minister Bui Thanh Son.

A productive ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Phnom Penh. Thank Singapore FM @VivianBala and ASEAN colleagues for a good discussion. Strong convergence on Indo-Pacific, UNCLOS, Connectivity, Covid-19, Terrorism, Cyber Security, Ukraine and Myanmar," the minister said. -NDTV



