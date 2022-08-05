Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pelosi vows support to denuclearise N Korea

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134

SEOUL, Aug 4: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her South Korean counterpart vowed on Thursday to support efforts to maintain a strong deterrence against North Korea and achieve its denuclearisation.
A joint statement was issued after Pelosi met South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo in Seoul, in which they expressed concerns over the North's evolving nuclear and missile threats, reports Reuters.
"Both sides expressed concerns about the dire situation of North Korea's growing threat," the statement said.
"We agreed to support the efforts of the two governments to achieve practical denuclearisation and peace through international cooperation and diplomatic dialogue, based on the strong and extended deterrence against the North."
Pelosi also said at a news conference that she and Kim discussed ways to boost cooperation on regional security and economic and climate issues.
Pelosi arrived in South Korea late on Wednesday following a brief stop in Taiwan, and met US embassy officials in Seoul earlier on Thursday before talks with Kim and other lawmakers.
Later on Thursday, Pelosi plans to visit the Joint Security Area near the heavily fortified inter-Korean border, patrolled together by American-led UN Command and North Korea, a South Korean official said.
She would be the highest-level US official to visit the area after former President Donald Trump, who met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un there in 2019.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was on a scheduled vacation this week, will not meet Pelosi but would speak to her by telephone later on Thursday, Yoon's office said.
South Korean media speculated that Yoon could be shunning meeting Pelosi in order to avoid antagonising China, after her visit to Taiwan caused outrage in Beijing, which claims the self-governed island as its own.
An official at Yoon's office said it welcomes Pelosi and wishes her smooth travel, but did not comment on those reports.
"Our position on her visit to Taiwan is that we will continue close communications with other countries based on the view that maintaining regional peace and stability via dialogue and cooperation is important," the official told reporters.     -REUTERS





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China warns of temperature   rising faster than global average
US, Iran to resume nuclear talks
Mexico races to rescue trapped coal miners
India ‘dependable friend, reliable partner’ of Sri Lanka: S Jaishankar
Heavy rain hits northern Japan, 200,000 urged to evacuate
Biden should not seek second term: Democrats
Pelosi vows support to denuclearise N Korea
Taiwan tensions could spark ‘open conflicts’


Latest News
Tangail bus horror: Suspected robber remanded
Who will lead BNP in next polls, Quader questions
Don't cry, wake up: Fakhrul to BNP activists
Bangladesh seeks EU’s role for early repatriation of Rohingyas
Home Minister visits Rohingyas on Bhasanchar island
School teacher drowns while swimming to cross river
Dollar price will become stable in two months: BB governor
BNP leaders apparently responsible for Bhola deaths: Hasan
22 Chinese jets crossed Taiwan Strait 'median line': Taipei
US Senate ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
Most Read News
Air-pilot Johann Pieris to represent Sri Lankan team at Veterans' World Cup in Australia
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Taiwan war games threaten more global supply chain disruption
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
No IMF proposal to raise power, petroleum prices: FinMin
Revenue collection crosses Tk 3 lakh crore for first time
Jute industry our pride
Country’s energy woes
Hossain Ali eliminated from round of sixteen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft