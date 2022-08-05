NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam hands over a crest of greetings to Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation led by Robert Brian Smith on Thursday. photo: observerChittagong City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury distributes honorarium to the Imams, Muazzins and priests engaged with the work of providing road lights in the port city at a programme on Thursday. photo: observerPro-Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University Prof Dr Md Mahbubul Alam places a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital on Thursday. He paid the tribute to Bangabandhu as President Abdul Hamid appointed him as Pro-VC of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University on a 4-year term. photo: observer