Woman found dead in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, Aug 4: Police recovered the body of an unidentified woman from Pukhuria area under Ghior upazila here.

Being informed by locals, police recovered the body of an unidentified woman from the Pukhuria area beside Dhaka-Aricha Highway around 9pm on Wednesday night, said Officer-in-Charge of Ghior Police Station Md Aminur Rahman.

She might be crushed under a speedy vehicle, the OC added. The body was sent to Manikganj 250-bed hospital for an autopsy. A case was filed with Ghior Police Station in this connection. -BSS










