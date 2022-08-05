AL leader Abu Saleh dies

Valiant Freedom Fighter and former General Secretary of Chattogram South District Awami League (AL) Abu Saleh died on Wednesday.

He breathed his last with old-age complications at his Satkania residence in Chattogram. He was 82.

He left behind three daughters and a host of relatives and admires to mourn his death.

In a condolence message, Prime Minister said that Mr Saleh was a devoted follower of the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his close companion. The Prime Minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.



