Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

AL leader Abu Saleh dies

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Valiant Freedom Fighter and former General Secretary of Chattogram South District Awami League (AL) Abu Saleh died on Wednesday.
He breathed his last with old-age complications at his Satkania residence in Chattogram. He was 82.
He left behind three daughters and a host of relatives and admires to mourn his death.
In a condolence message, Prime Minister said that Mr Saleh was a devoted follower of the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his close companion. The Prime Minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NEWS
Woman found dead in Manikganj
AL leader Abu Saleh dies
Boatman’s body fished out of Buriganga
NEWS
City area to be expanded in Rajshahi: Liton
Rangpur records 7.32pc C-19 positivity rate
Floating bridge built by school teacher ends suffering of Lalmonirhat villagers


Latest News
Tangail bus horror: Suspected robber remanded
Who will lead BNP in next polls, Quader questions
Don't cry, wake up: Fakhrul to BNP activists
Bangladesh seeks EU’s role for early repatriation of Rohingyas
Home Minister visits Rohingyas on Bhasanchar island
School teacher drowns while swimming to cross river
Dollar price will become stable in two months: BB governor
BNP leaders apparently responsible for Bhola deaths: Hasan
22 Chinese jets crossed Taiwan Strait 'median line': Taipei
US Senate ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
Most Read News
Air-pilot Johann Pieris to represent Sri Lankan team at Veterans' World Cup in Australia
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Taiwan war games threaten more global supply chain disruption
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
No IMF proposal to raise power, petroleum prices: FinMin
Revenue collection crosses Tk 3 lakh crore for first time
Jute industry our pride
Country’s energy woes
Hossain Ali eliminated from round of sixteen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft