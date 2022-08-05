Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australian cricket fears 'missing generation' after Covid

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

SYDNEY, AUG 4: Australian cricket could suffer from a "missing generation" of children taking up the game after first-time participation in junior programmes fell by 15,000 last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
While club players have returned in strong numbers after Covid lockdowns, Cricket Australia's annual survey revealed a worrying decline in children aged 12 and under trying out cricket during the 2021-22 Australian summer.
"This has created a challenge to ensure there is not a missing generation and increased participation among 5-to-12 year-olds is a key component of Australian cricket's soon-to-be released strategy," the governing body said late Wednesday.
James Allsopp, who heads Cricket Australia's community arm, told reporters that cricket was a tough sport to get into if "you haven't developed the fundamental movement skills at a young age".
"And we've got some really strong data that shows if you haven't played cricket and learned the skills of the game before you're 12, it's less likely you'll play cricket as a teenager or into adulthood.
"Some of the things we're doing, and what we're building into the strategy, are designed to make sure we can turn this around so we don't miss a generation of new participants, we just miss a year," he added.
"That's the problem we're determined to solve over the next 12 months."
Despite a decline in first-timers taking up cricket, total registered participation grew year-on-year by 11 percent to 598,931, although this was still 16 percent below pre-Covid numbers.
The rise in women playing the game continued with registered female participation jumping by 12,000 year-on-year to 71,300.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Aussie upsets Pegula as Halep, Hurkacz fall at Washington
England's Euro 2022 winners urge next PM to support girls' football
Mbappe effect keeps PSG out of reach as Ligue 1 attracts foreign investors
Haaland's debut headlines opening weekend of Premier League season
Olympic champ Thompson-Herah wins 100m Commonwealth gold
South Africa win in Ireland T20 opener
Australian cricket fears 'missing generation' after Covid
Sheikh Russel National School Badminton to begin Oct 1


Latest News
Tangail bus horror: Suspected robber remanded
Who will lead BNP in next polls, Quader questions
Don't cry, wake up: Fakhrul to BNP activists
Bangladesh seeks EU’s role for early repatriation of Rohingyas
Home Minister visits Rohingyas on Bhasanchar island
School teacher drowns while swimming to cross river
Dollar price will become stable in two months: BB governor
BNP leaders apparently responsible for Bhola deaths: Hasan
22 Chinese jets crossed Taiwan Strait 'median line': Taipei
US Senate ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
Most Read News
Air-pilot Johann Pieris to represent Sri Lankan team at Veterans' World Cup in Australia
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Taiwan war games threaten more global supply chain disruption
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
No IMF proposal to raise power, petroleum prices: FinMin
Revenue collection crosses Tk 3 lakh crore for first time
Jute industry our pride
Country’s energy woes
Hossain Ali eliminated from round of sixteen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft