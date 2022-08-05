

Sheikh Russel National School Badminton to begin Oct 1

In order to take part in the competition, the U-15 students from different schools have been asked to send the entry at badminton federation with online verified birth registration and JSC/ PSC certificates by September 25.

Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu-Kishore Parishad will organize the competition on occasion of Sheikh Russel Day on October 18, by the entire supervision of Bangladesh Badminton Federation. -BSS





