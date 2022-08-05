Video
Friday, 5 August, 2022
9 sports personalities, 2 organisations to receive Sheikh Kamal NSC Award

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has nominated nine sports personalities and two organisations in seven categories for the prestigious Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council (NSC) Award in 2022.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to distribute the awards today (Friday) at 9:00am on the virtual platform from Ganabhaban at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium on the occasion of the 73rd birth anniversary of Shaheed captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, announced the names of the nominees of the Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council award at a press conference held on Thursday at the National Sports Council conference room.
Veteran sports organiser Harunur Rashid will receive lifetime award of the Shaheed Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award 2022. Besides, the others nominees are Liton Kumar Das (cricket), Abdullah Hel Baki (shooting) and Mullah Sabira Sultana (weightlifting).
Emerging athletes: Diya Siddique (Archery), Mohammad Shariful Islam (Cricket)
Sports organiser: Saidur Rahman Patel and Nazma Shamim
Sports association/Federation/Sports Organisation: Bangladesh Olympic Association.
Sports sponsor: Green Delta Insurance Company Limited
Sports journalist: Kashinath Bashak.
Each of the award winner will receive Taka one lakh, a crest and certificate.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports introduced the National Sports Council Award for the first time last year on the occasion of Sheikh Kamal's birth anniversary.
The nominees for this award have been finalised after being scrutinized by the concerned committee in the light of specific criteria for recognition of outstanding contribution to sports.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports officially started celebrating the birth anniversary of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal for the first time in 2020 and following the recommendation of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Cabinet Division decided to celebrate Sheikh Kamal's birthday on August 5 as an 'Ka' classified day nationally.
Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin, Additional Secretary (Sports) Nazrul Islam and National Sports Council secretary Parimal Singha were also present at the press conference which was organised on the occasion of Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award.     -BSS


