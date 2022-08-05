Exhibition handball matches to be held today

Two exhibition handball matches will be held today (Friday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium.

Organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF), the exhibition matches will be held marking the 73rd birth anniversary of Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the pioneer of Bangladesh's modern sports and cultural movement.

Four teams will participate in the boys and girls category, namely the

president team and

general secretary team. The matches kick off at 3.30 pm. -BSS





















