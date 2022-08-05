Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mahfuzur shows his own best in CWG

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

BIRMINGHAM (UK), Aug 4: Bangladesh's athlete Mahfuzur Rahman put up his own best performance in men's high jump in the ongoing 22nd Commonwealth Games as he successfully crossed the height of 2.10 meters.
Despite his best performance in track and field at Alexander Stadium, Mahfuzur could not even come close to a medal as he finished 11th among the thirteen athletes.
New Zealand's Hamish Kerr won gold in this event with a jump of 2.25 meters.
Gold Coast Commonwealth Games gold medalist Brendon Starc, won silver while Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar secured the bronze medal in this event. This is India's first medal in high jump in the history of Commonwealth Games.
After the initial success in the table tennis, Bangladesh did not see any more success in the games. In men's singles, Rifat Sabbir lost 4-0 sets to Ghana's Derek Abrefa while Muhtasin Hriday lost 4-1 sets to his Pakistan rival Fahad Khawaja.
Earlier, he lost to Guyana's Christopher Franklin by the same margin.
Meanwhile, Umme Hafsa Rumki of Bangladesh is scheduled to participate in the women's high jump qualifying round on Thursday. Rakibul Hasan is also scheduled to run in the 200m sprint heat.
In the table tennis mixed doubles event, Bangladesh's Muhtasin Hriday-Sadia Rahman Mou pair is scheduled to face Yograja Akhilen-Zalim Nandasree pair of Mauritius while Mufradul Hamza and Sonam Sultana pair will play against South Africa's Kogil Theo-Mphanga Jodoa pair.
In the men's doubles event, Hamza-Sabbi pair will face their Nigeria's rivals Amadi-Olajilade pair. Ramhimlian Bom and Hridoy will play against Fiji's Vicky-Chauhan duo.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Aussie upsets Pegula as Halep, Hurkacz fall at Washington
England's Euro 2022 winners urge next PM to support girls' football
Mbappe effect keeps PSG out of reach as Ligue 1 attracts foreign investors
Haaland's debut headlines opening weekend of Premier League season
Olympic champ Thompson-Herah wins 100m Commonwealth gold
South Africa win in Ireland T20 opener
Australian cricket fears 'missing generation' after Covid
Sheikh Russel National School Badminton to begin Oct 1


Latest News
Tangail bus horror: Suspected robber remanded
Who will lead BNP in next polls, Quader questions
Don't cry, wake up: Fakhrul to BNP activists
Bangladesh seeks EU’s role for early repatriation of Rohingyas
Home Minister visits Rohingyas on Bhasanchar island
School teacher drowns while swimming to cross river
Dollar price will become stable in two months: BB governor
BNP leaders apparently responsible for Bhola deaths: Hasan
22 Chinese jets crossed Taiwan Strait 'median line': Taipei
US Senate ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
Most Read News
Air-pilot Johann Pieris to represent Sri Lankan team at Veterans' World Cup in Australia
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Taiwan war games threaten more global supply chain disruption
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
No IMF proposal to raise power, petroleum prices: FinMin
Revenue collection crosses Tk 3 lakh crore for first time
Jute industry our pride
Country’s energy woes
Hossain Ali eliminated from round of sixteen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft