Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe 2022

Tigers keen to continue dominance in ODI series starting today

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh National ODI team's practice session ahead of the first match of three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe on Thursday. photo: BCB

Bangladesh National ODI team's practice session ahead of the first match of three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe on Thursday. photo: BCB

The three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe is going to kick-start today.
The match will commence at 1:15pm (BST) at Harare Sports Club ground.
Full strength Bangladesh team combining all senior players but Shakib Al Hasan, are clearly favourite in their strong zone One-dayers. Mushfiqur Rahim, who opted away from the West Indies tour for performing Hajj Pilgrimage, is going to return in the side.
Like previous series Tamim Iqbal and Najmul Hossain Shanto will open the innings followed by Liton Das, Mushfiq, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat make a long and steady batting order while Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and either of Shoriful or Hasan Mahmud make a varied and solid bowling unit.
Beside three specialist spinners, Tamim will get three more part-timers Mosaddek, Mahmudullah and Afif in stock to experiment in case of necessity.
Bangladesh winning all five ODI series in home and abroad between 2021 and 2022 are flying high, and must be thinking no other option but clean sweep.
 Zimbabwe on the contrary, lost their eight consecutive ODI series, their last 4-0 series win over the UAE in 2019.
Hosts however, yet to announce squad even 24 hours before the toss but it is presume that few changes will be made in the squad that played against Afghanistan in June. Pacers duo Tendai Chatar and Blessing Muzarabbani ruled out of the series sustaining respective injuries.
Innocent Kaia and Regis Chakabva will open Zimbabwean innings and Wessly Madhevere will bat at three. Skipper Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza Butt and Ryan Burl all had been in form against Bangladesh in just late T20i series, that they won 2-1. Luke Jongwe will lead the bowling unit while Victor Nayuchi, Richard Ngarava and Wellington Masakadza will round their arms against mighty Bangladesh.
Harare aided batters and spinners as well. The weather forecast shows a shiny day for uninterrupted game and the toss winning side must prefer to bat first and try to post a good total on the board to defend.
The 2nd match of the series will be held on August 7 while the 3rd and the final clash of the series which will be the 400th ODI for the Tigers, is slated for August 10.










