Sonali Investment Ltd approves 10pc dividend

Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:25 AM
Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The shareholders of Sonali Investment Ltd has approved the financial statements of the Sonali Investment Limited for the year ended on December 31, 2021 and a 10pc dividend amounting to Tk. 20,00 crore for the shareholders in its 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on 4 August ,2022,Thursday in the conference room of Sonali Bank Limited, says a press release.
It is noted that Sonali Investment Limited is a Subsidiary of Sonali Bank Limited.
Chairman of Sonali Investment Limited and Sonali Bank Limited Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui presided over the meeting while CEO and Managing Director of Sonali Bank Limited Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan, Sonali Investment Limited directors Md. Murshedul Kabir, Subhas Chandra Das, Shihab Uddin Ahmad and CEO of Sonali Bank Investment Limited Md. Shawkat Jahan Khan were present in the meeting.


